SPOKANE, Wash. — This Sunday, the Inland Northwest will be seeing numerous rain showers and thunderstorms with the threat for some of those strong to be on the strong or severe side.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of eastern Washington and North Idaho under a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather. This severe outlook is on the medium scale for our area, meaning the likelihood for a strong thunderstorm or two is more than possible, but it may not be a widespread affair.

KREM 2 Weather

Aside from a few light showers throughout the day, the main event for strong storms will take place between the hours of 1 P.M. and 7 P.M. The first thunderstorms will develop around the Blue Mountain in southeastern Washington and then trek northward into the Palouse and eventually towards Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Spokane and CDA will likely see storms around the middle of that time frame, 3 to 5 P.M. or so.

KREM 2 Weather

The strongest of these thunderstorms will contain high winds and will also have a threat for large hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm is defined by having winds of 58 mph or stronger or hail the size of quarters, 1 inch in diameter. That's the threshold where we start seeing damage and power outages. In the event of a severe thunderstorm warning, you're urged to go inside and stay away from windows during the duration of the thunderstorm.