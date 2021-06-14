Thunderstorms return to Spokane, Inland NW after wild weather Tuesday morning

Strong winds, hail and lightning were paired with the thunderstorms in the Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Severe weather has moved into the Spokane area again on Tuesday after early morning thunderstorms brought heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds with them.

KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry advises to be prepared for lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service's Spokane office also alerted residents of the Inland Northwest about the possibility of pea-sized hail. Spokane, Cheney, Airway Heights, Medical Lake and Fairchild Air Force Base are among the areas experiencing severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, according to NWS.

Here is a video of the severe weather on Tuesday afternoon captured outside of the KREM 2 studio:

Heavy rain, hail, lightning and thunder were all part of the storms that arrived early Tuesday morning in Spokane and surrounding areas. The storm led to some power outages but widespread damage was not reported.

Spokane picked up 0.30 inches of rain as the storms moved through the area. That is the most moisture on a single day since back in January.