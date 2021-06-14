Scattered rain in Spokane on Tuesday after strong thunderstorms slam area

Strong winds, hail and lightning were paired with the thunderstorms in the Spokane area mainly after midnight on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Severe weather is moving out of the Inland Northwest's forecast after strong thunderstorms brought much-needed rain to the area.

Heavy rain, hail, lightning and thunder were all part of the storm that arrived early Tuesday morning in Spokane and surrounding areas. The storm led to some power outages but widespread damage has not been reported.

Spokane picked up 0.30 inches of rain as the storms moved through the area. That is the most moisture on a single day since back in January.

Clouds will stick around on Tuesday with some breezy winds as temperatures climb to near 70 degrees. Another round of scattered showers will return in the afternoon, but they will not be as widespread or bring the same amount of moisture as the morning storms.

The thunderstorm cells produced strong wind gusts on Tuesday along with heavy downpours. The lightning had the potential to start wildfires but the heavy rains helped to mitigate that threat.