Strong thunderstorms forecast for Spokane area on Monday night

Strong winds, hail and lightning are possible with thunderstorms in the Spokane area mainly after midnight.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Most of the Inland Northwest is under the threat for thunderstorms tonight while at the same time hoping for soaking rainfall to mitigate the ongoing drought and rain deficit.

The Storm Prediction Center, which assists with severe thunderstorm forecasting across the nation, has placed the entirety of the Inland Northwest under a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather tonight. While this is only a Level 1 on the 5- point scale, this represents a credible risk for strong or severe weather in Eastern Washington.

The timing on thunderstorms and heavy rain will primarily be between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday. But thunderstorms could start to develop as early as 8 p.m. on Monday.

The strongest thunderstorm cells will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 50mph, hail, lightning, and heavy downpours. The strong winds could cause isolated bursts of damage and power outages, and the lightning in our region could start wildfires. However, the rainfall accompany this storms should help limit that threat.

Should the potential for 60-mph winds or 1" diameter hail exist within a thunderstorm, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning would then be issued by the National Weather Service. This is the threshold when damage is most likely.

Speaking of rainfall, the atmosphere has a relatively large amount of available moisture, known as precipitable water. Storms will use that moisture to produce some of the heaviest rain we've seen in months, if not all year. Computer models suggest between 1⁄4 - ½ inch of rain will fall tonight.