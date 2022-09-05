Storm surveys underway to learn rating of Spokane's two tornadoes

NWS Spokane is conducting storm surveys to determine the EF-rating of the two tornadoes in the Spokane area Friday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the evening of Friday, May 6, a series of thunderstorms pushed through the Spokane area, dropping the first tornadoes the area has seen in six years. While very rare, it isn't impossible to see tornadoes in eastern Washington.

The tornadoes appeared to be near the leading edge of the advancing thunderstorms where the turbulence and shear were greatest in the storms. The first touched down about three miles northeast of Airway Heights. The second was in eastern Spokane just west of Dishman Hills.

NWS Spokane has confirmed there were 2 TORNADOES Friday night with one near Airways Heights and a second in east Spokane. There's no EF-Rating yet as the damage is still being assessed. #WAwx #KREMweather #SpokaneTornado pic.twitter.com/7fdOwce3rs — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) May 8, 2022

NWS Spokane was able to confirm the tornadoes by Saturday. However, the full storm surveys to determine their strength, path and duration are not completed yet. The storm surveyors log all the damage caused and use that as the reference point to tell how strong wind speeds were from the tornado.