Storm surveys underway to learn rating of Spokane's two tornadoes

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the evening of Friday, May 6, a series of thunderstorms pushed through the Spokane area, dropping the first tornadoes the area has seen in six years. While very rare, it isn't impossible to see tornadoes in eastern Washington.
The tornadoes appeared to be near the leading edge of the advancing thunderstorms where the turbulence and shear were greatest in the storms. The first touched down about three miles northeast of Airway Heights. The second was in eastern Spokane just west of Dishman Hills.
NWS Spokane was able to confirm the tornadoes by Saturday. However, the full storm surveys to determine their strength, path and duration are not completed yet. The storm surveyors log all the damage caused and use that as the reference point to tell how strong wind speeds were from the tornado.
The Enhanced-Fujita Scale is used to rate tornadoes on a scale from zero to five, with EF-5 being the strongest and most violent. The two tornadoes from Friday will very likely be rated EF-0 or EF-1, but even EF-0 tornadoes, the weakest rating, can still produce winds of 85 mph, which is still very strong - stronger than any single wind gust produced by the many wind storms the area has seen.