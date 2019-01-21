SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather will push into the Inland Northwest on Tuesday with the potential to bring the first significant snowfall of 2019.

January in Spokane has been mild to say the least, with less than one inch of accumulating snow. Normally, more than eight inches of snow would have fallen so far. Spokane is also 15 inches below average for our total seasonal snowfall.

Moderate to heavy snowfall begins in the Inland Northwest on Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday. Snow accumulations will be highest over Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Spokane should see between two and three inches of snow with three to four inches expected in Coeur d'Alene.

KREM Weather

A Winter Weather Advisory in Winter Storm Warning are in effect in anticipation for the storm.

The trailing end of the system will bring freezing rain and rain, which could lead to a slushy mix on the roadways with the potential to impact the Wednesday morning commute. Mountain passes are expected to see much higher totals, which could also lead to congestion and travel restrictions.

School closures and delays are also likely on Wednesday morning.

Dry weather will begin Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend, which will be a good opportunity for the snow to melt.

RELATED: Below average snowfall expected in January for Spokane

Forecast: Winter storm to hit the Inland Northwest Tuesday