The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a significant weather advisory for northeastern Stevens and northwestern Pend Oreille County.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a thunderstorm was detected over Colville, about 52 miles northwest of Priest River, and was moving northeast at about 20 mph.

The NWS reported that nickel-size hail is possible. People in Colville and Marble could be affected.

The NWS released a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Stevens County and northeastern Ferry County earlier Friday, but the warning expired at about 2 p.m.

Initial reports indicated possible nickel-size hail and 40 mph winds. But as of Friday afternoon, the storm in those areas weakened below severe limits and was not expected to impose immediate threats to life or property.

The NWS reported that there is still nickel-size hail expected for those areas.

© 2018 KREM