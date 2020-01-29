SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a wet and snowy January, no doubt about that. And if you were thinking that it has been nearly every single day this month, you're also right.

As of Tuesday, Spokane has tied the record for the most days when it rained or snowed in the month at 26. That has only happened once before; in 1890, where it precipitated 26 of the 31 days in January.

And the final three days of the month call for more rain. So we very well could finish with 29 of 31 days of rain or snow.

But despite all this wet weather, we're not even close to total rain or total snow records. Most days we had pretty light rain or snow, with the snowiest day being Friday, December 10 (7 inches) and the rainiest being Thursday, January 23 (.46 inches).

Total precipitation (rain & snow/water equivalent) is at 2.57 inches. That's above the monthly average of 1.79 inches. But that's only about half the record, which is 4.96 inches, set in 1959.

Total snowfall is at 18.7 inches, again above the Spokane January average of 11.4 inches, but way below the record, 56.9 inches, set in 1950!

