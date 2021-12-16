Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane, Inland Northwest on Thursday

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday and impacts much of northeast Washington and North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash — After morning snow dusted the Inland Northwest, and with more forecasted for the afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday and impacts much of northeast Washington and North Idaho, including Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Spokane Valley, Cheney and Moscow.

According to NWS, they’re expecting snow with a total accumulation of about one to two inches. They’re also forecasting it to get heavy at times.

Roads, bridges, and overpasses could see slick conditions, according to NWS, and the snow could impact Thursday night’s commute. Drivers are recommended to go slow and be prepared for slippery roads.

Radar imagery is filling in quickly north of Spokane/CdA, and rapidly spreading south toward the I-90 corridor. Untreated and lesser travelled roads could get snow covered rather quickly, so please drive carefully. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/pOo10FJr0Y — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 16, 2021

The Spokane area will likely see some of its coldest temperatures of the season on Friday, with morning lows in the teens and a chilly afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

The next storm system comes in on Saturday. Though it will initially bring snow, warmer air moving in will likely change precipitation over to rain, limiting snow amounts to just a few inches locally. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s.

The Cascades and higher terrain of North Idaho could see heavy snow on Saturday, with the heavier snow shifting into the higher terrain of the Central Idaho Panhandle Saturday night and Sunday.

More rain and snow is expected on Sunday, with similar highs in the mid-to-upper-30s.