Freezing rain and light snow for Spokane Tuesday morning

Freezing rain and icy precipitation will fall across central and eastern Washington on Tuesday morning, making for a slick commute.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another round of wintry precipitation for Spokane and central Washington has prompted Winter Weather Advisories across the Inland Northwest.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to noon on Tuesday in the Grand Coulee, Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Ritzville areas. An advisory will also be in effect in Spokane and Pullman from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can get the latest weather advisories from across the Inland Northwest on the Weather Alerts page on KREM.com.

The timing and temperature profile will determine how much snow, sleet or freezing rain areas will get. As a weak warm front passes through the Inland Northwest, temperatures will be below freezing as the precipitation arrives in the morning hours.

This precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain for central Washington, around Moses Lake and Wenatchee. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is forecast, which is more than enough to create very slippery road conditions.

The possibility for freezing rain around Spokane and Pullman is slightly lower, as the system arrives later in the morning. But before noon, up to three-hundredths of an inch of freezing rain is possible. Some light snow is possible as well.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Tuesday morning for light snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The combination of snowy and icy precipitation will make roads very slippery once again. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/O6xPPhMEQc — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) January 10, 2022

By the afternoon, temperatures rise above freezing and any ice should be able to melt. Therefore, the morning commute will be far icier than the evening commute.