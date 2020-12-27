Spokane could see up to six inches of snow by New Year's Eve

Snow is expected to begin falling in the Spokane area on Wednesday morning before increasing by the afternoon. Here's what you need to know about the forecast.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After Spokane got about four inches of snow on the night of Christmas Day, the next round the snow is headed for the Inland Northwest before New Year's Eve.

The snow chances begin on Wednesday morning and continue in part through the upcoming weekend. Snow leaves the forecast on New Year's Eve, but chances return on Friday through Sunday.

As you might expect, the active pattern for the region will result in rain for Seattle and snow for the mountains. For the Inland Northwest cities and valleys, it will all depend on how the temperature profiles pan out.

In Spokane, highs in the low-to-mid 30s should support snow. Some typical warm spots in the Inland Northwest, like in the Columbia Basin and near Lewiston, may see a rain/snow mix.

Spokane and some surrounding areas could see between four to six inches of snow by New Year's Eve, according to snowfall projections shared by the National Weather Service's Spokane office.

A few models suggest up to five inches of snow accumulation in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene by Wednesday evening, while other models predict less snow with a change to rain on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and snow are likely for the lowlands of eastern Washington and North Idaho beginning Friday through Sunday. The Cascade Mountains should see several feet of snow, with at least one foot of snow possible for the Idaho Panhandle mountains.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued a "Moderate” Avalanche Danger Level for the majority of the Cascade Mountains on Sunday, Dec. 27.