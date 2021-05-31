Spokane set to break 84-year-old heat record on Wednesday

Spokane is officially under a Heat Advisory, temperatures will climb into the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash — The heat is on. Temperatures across the Inland Northwest will soar to summer-like highs as we kick off the month of June. Most locations will climb more than 20 degrees above normal in the coming days, which is hot enough that it will be dangerous.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has expanded the Heat Advisory to include all of the Inland Northwest. This includes Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and Pullman in addition to central Washington which were the first locations to be placed under the advisory. The advisory went into place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and will last through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

For most places under the Heat Advisory, temperatures will climb into at least the 90s and potentially above 100 degrees for some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

HEAT ADVISORY expanded to include Spokane and all of the Inland Northwest. Temps will be in the 90s through Thursday and 100s possible in central WA, east Cascade slopes, and Lewiston. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/yr30Sy5iHO — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) June 1, 2021

For Spokane, temperatures will be near 90 degrees for the first time this year Tuesday and soar well into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Those days will be near-record high temperatures.

Wednesday looks to be our best shot at breaking a long-standing record. The record for June 2 is 92 degrees set back in 1937. The forecast high in Spokane on Wednesday is 95 degrees, a few degrees warmer than that 84-year-old record. Thursday's forecast of 94 would also tie the record for June 3.

There are a few things to keep in mind as the first wave of dangerous heat arrives:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Limit time in the sun.

Light, loose clothing is the best way to stay cool.

Keep in mind, in this heat, cars and pavement heat up quick.

Be careful with pets and kids in the coming days as temperatures soar.