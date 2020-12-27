Spokane to see snow chances leading into New Year's Day

Snow will fall in Spokane on the final days of the year in 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After Spokane got about 4" of snow Christmas night, the next round the snow heads for the Inland Northwest before New Year's Eve.

The snow chances begin Wednesday and continue in part through the upcoming weekend. As you might expect, the active pattern for the region will result in rain for Seattle and snow for the mountains. And for the Inland Northwest cities and valleys, it'll all depend on how the temperature profiles pan out.

In Spokane, highs in the low to mid 30s should support all snow even during the day time. Some typical warm spots in the Inland Northwest, like in the Columbia Basin and near Lewiston, may see a rain/snow mix.

It's still too early to determine how much snow is in the forecast for the region. Forecasts typically do not put out precise ranges until two-and-a-half days in advance, as too much can change between now and then.