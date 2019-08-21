SPOKANE, Wash. — A cold front passing through Washington Wednesday is producing showers along the way. As of 4 p.m., showers are lined up between Republic to Coulee Dam to Moses Lake.

Doppler Radar at 4:30 pm Wednesday with estimated timeline of cold front and showers moving through eastern Washington.

KREM 2 Weather

That line of showers is very slowly marching eastward along the cold front. It'll arrive in Spokane around 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. for Coeur d'Alene, plus/minus an hour or two. Rainfall will be less than 1/10" an inch. On and off showers will continue until about 6 a.m. Thursday at the latest before resuming into a dry and cooler weather pattern.

Winds will pick up right as the cold front passes through. Most Columbia Basin locations will see winds gusts to 30-40 mph while mountain areas will be around 20-30 mph.

Why no "Red Flag Warning?" For one, there's no lightning with this system, so no issuance for dry lightning. As for the winds, well it has to be windy and dry. But since this frontal passage is occurring at night, relative humidity will be higher. Relative humidity will be around 25-30% and then climb from to about 75%. Thus this does not hit the criteria for Red Flag Warnings to be issued.

However, active fires, like the Williams Flats Fire may still expand and exhibit more aggressive fire behavior as the winds increase. Those living nearby should monitor changes in the weather this evening and overnight.

