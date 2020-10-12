Spokane to see snowy weather pattern beginning on Friday

Spokane will likely see three rounds of snowfall in the next seven days.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane first snow of the month will come in droves, with three consecutive weather systems hitting the Pacific Northwest.

A progressive pattern will result in several weather systems hitting Washington and Idaho in succession. The first will come Friday, the second over the weekend and the third around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The first batch of snow with Friday's weather system is the lightest of the bunch. Light snow between about 7 a.m. and noon will fall in Spokane. For North Idaho, the snow will last a bit longer, approximately between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Overall snow totals will be minor, with around 1" in Spokane and about 1-2" of snow for most of North Idaho's valleys.

The snow is returning on Friday❄️A weak storm system will spread light snow across much of the region. Snow will begin around late morning and pick up in the afternoon. Roads may become slick with impacts to the evening commute. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/CxD6IRA38L — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 10, 2020

The weekend's storm system looks far more potent. As the system strengthens over the North Pacific off the coast of British Columbia, the moisture packed atmosphere will push into Washington.

This will begin as light snow for the Idaho Panhandle during the day Saturday and move into widespread snowfall for the region Saturday night and into Sunday. It's difficult to tell exactly how long the duration the snow will last.

Tracking two snow events for Spokane over the next 5 days. Friday's snow will be light at about 1". The weekend's snowfall will be moderate, somewhere between 2-6" broadly speaking. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/0GZMLLzyEy — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) December 10, 2020

As for how much snow, we can best describe it as "moderate." The GFS model has approximately 3-6" of snow for most of northern and eastern Washington and North Idaho. The European model is closer to 2-5", broadly speaking, for the same areas.

A third round of precipitation could fall as snow again Tuesday and/or Wednesday of next week. With that being nearly a week away, details are vague and it's impossible to tell the exact timing or how much snow will be with that batch.

Back-to-back snow events like this might be the norm for a La Nina winter for Spokane. The overall seasonal forecast calls for a colder and snowier winter than average. Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry forecast's Spokane will see 60 inches of snow in total this winter.

Spokane has already seen 17" of snow through the months of October and November.