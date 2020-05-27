SPOKANE, Wash. — Like flipping a switch, Spokane and the Inland Northwest will dive head first into summer weather starting this weekend.

So far this year, Spokane has been no warmer than 78 degrees. That was on April 29. Even May has been cool, no warmer than 74 degrees. And as recently as last Friday, the high was 53... about 15 degrees below normal.

And just like that, the forecast for Saturday, May 30 is 90 degrees.

Spokane typically hits 80 degrees around May 12, so we're already two weeks late in that metric. But the first 90 degree day doesn't occur until about June 19. Hitting 90 this weekend would be three weeks early. Interestingly enough, the exact same thing happened in 2017, hitting 90° on May 30.

One thing you may notice in addition to the return of true summer heat, is the rare appearance of humidity as well. Spokane summers are on the arid side, and the humidity forecast this weekend is much higher than normal. So this is not a typically "dry summer 90 degrees," instead this will be a "sweat standing in place 90 degrees."