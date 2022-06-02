Thunderstorms possible across Spokane through the weekend

The next three to five days could see scattered thunderstorms with the best chance being on Friday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — An unsettled weather pattern for the Pacific Northwest will continue to give the Spokane area scattered rain and thunderstorm chances between Thursday, June 2, and Monday, June 6.

The anchored low pressure center over the Gulf of Alaska is, at the moment, fairly stationary and is only guiding some disturbances into Washington for Thursday and Friday before moving into British Columbia over the weekend, providing more widespread rainfall.

Like most spring-like thunderstorms, any shower cells that develop in the afternoon could contain very heavy downpours. Those downpours could be problematic over burn scars from recent wildfires that have charred the ground and soil.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued for the northern Washington mountains until 5 a.m. on Friday, as burn scar flash flooding and debris flows are possible should any extreme downpours hit those scarred areas directly.

There are rain chances for the next 5 days, with Friday afternoon the most likely time to see scattered thunderstorms. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/9QDTxBN2Nq — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) June 2, 2022

Thursday's chances for showers and storms are very low, but not zero, approximately 10-30%. A wave of showers are likely to develop in southeastern Washington around 7 p.m. and move northward towards Spokane and Coeur d'Alene around midnight. It's unlikely we'll hear thunder at this hour.

After the early Friday morning rainfall, another pop-up thunderstorm chance develops Friday afternoon. This is when storms are most likely. Again, heavy rain is possible, but "severe weather" is not. Even the Storm Prediction Center does not put the Inland Northwest in the lowest category of severe weather threats.