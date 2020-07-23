Spokane temperatures approach 100 degrees next Tuesday

Extreme heat early next week will push Spokane's high temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After our first taste of hot summer weather this week with temps in the mid-90s, the heat will be even hotter next week.

Spokane will be pushing 100 degrees on Tuesday, July 28. If not 100, high- 90s are likely for the first half of next week anyways. So far, we're forecasting 98 as the high temperature. Areas in central Washington will easily be in the 100s, with models as hot as 104 degrees.

Another intense jet stream ridge passes by the western US and well into western Canada. That coupled with the westerly flow off the cascades creates an incredibly warm environment across the Columbia Basin and into Spokane.

Spokane's average hottest day of the year is 99 degrees. Last year we got up to 98 as the hottest day on August 7. The last time it was above 100 degrees in Spokane was on August 10, 2018.

With temperatures so hot, Red Flag Warnings are likely to be issued on days where the winds are stronger. Relative humidity will be down to 10-15% during the day. Be sure to check if there are any burn restrictions during this next heat wave.

As for personal safety, be sure to drink plenty of water if you have to be outside during the day. Take breaks in the shade and indoors with air conditioning to cool off. If you start to feel dizzy, that is a sign of heat exhaustion.