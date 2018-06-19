SPOKANE, Wash. -- Let the heat begin.

Spokane has only had two days in June so far that have hit 80 degrees, but things are changing this week. For most of the month, temperatures have stayed around the 70s, which appears to be normal for June.

In June 2017, Spokane only saw two days of 90-degree heat. In 2016, four days in June reached 90 degrees.

The June monthly average for an afternoon high is about 74 degrees, but that number shoots up to 83.3 for July, and 82.9 for August.

It won't be until September that Spokane's monthly average is back day in the 70s.

