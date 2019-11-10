SPOKANE, Wash. — Each day in October, we lose more than three minutes of daylight.

And all that time adds up. Since the Summer Solstice on June 21, Spokane has lost 4 hours and 50 minutes of daylight! But what might be the most noticeable is when the sunsets.

At the start of summer, it's almost 9 o'clock. By October 16 our first sunset will be before 6 pm and on November 2nd, it'll be 5:30 p.m.

The next day, November 3, is the end of Daylight Saving Time. As we fall back, so to do the sunset by an hour, to 4:29 p.m.

And the earliest sunsets of the year are Dec. 9 to 13: 3:57 pm!

It's worth noting that the earliest sunset does not fall on the same day as the shortest day, that being the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

