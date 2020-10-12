Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Spokane as snowy weather pattern begins

Spokane will likely see three rounds of snowfall in the next seven days. Here's what you need to know about the forecast.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of eastern Washington and Coeur d'Alene from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Light snow began falling in the Spokane area at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Several school districts around the Inland Northwest are closed or opening two hours late due to winter weather and icy road conditions, including a delay for Pullman School District. Tap for the latest on school closings and delays.

This will be Spokane's first snow of December and there are three consecutive weather systems set to hit the Pacific Northwest.

A progressive pattern will result in several weather systems hitting Washington and Idaho in succession. The first will come Friday, the second over the weekend and the third around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The first batch of snow with Friday's weather system is the lightest of the bunch. Light snow will fall between about 6 a.m. and noon in Spokane. For North Idaho, the snow will last a bit longer, approximately between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Snow totals will be about one to two inches with an outside chance for three inches during the day on Friday.

The weekend's storm system looks far more potent. As the system strengthens over the North Pacific off the coast of British Columbia. However, the latest computer models lessen the total amount of moisture in this system. Snow is still likely.

This will begin as light snow for the Idaho Panhandle during the day on Saturday and move into widespread snowfall for the region Saturday night into Sunday. It's difficult to tell exactly how long the duration the snow will last.

As for how much snow, we can best describe it as "moderate-light." The GFS model is now around two inches of snow for Spokane, which is down from about three to six inches as of Wednesday's model runs. It will likely result in another Winter Weather Advisory being issued.

A third round of precipitation could fall as snow again Tuesday and/or Wednesday of next week. With that being nearly a week away, details are vague and it's impossible to tell the exact timing or how much snow will be with that batch.

Back-to-back snow events like this might be the norm for a La Niña winter in Spokane. The overall seasonal forecast calls for a colder and snowier winter than average. Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry forecast's Spokane will see 60 inches of snow in total this winter.

Spokane has already seen 17 inches of snow through the months of October and November.