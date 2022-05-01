School cancellations, slick roads, ahead of largest snow event of the season in Spokane

Spokane got several inches of snow Wednesday morning, but more significant snow is on the way later tonight.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers faced some slick roads on Wednesday morning ahead of even more snow on the way. Most areas got 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight, but it fell on many untreated roads that were still slushy from snow earlier this week.

Several school districts closed or delayed the start of school Wednesday morning because of the snowy and icy roads.

School Closures

School Delays

Christian Heritage School - 2 hours late

Davenport School District - 2 hours late

Garfield-Palouse School District - 2 hours late

LaCrosse Schools - 2 hours late

Medical Lake School District - 2 hours late

Orofino School District - 2 hours late

Pullman School District - 2 hours late

Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 hours late

Sprague-Lamont School District - 2 hours late

Summit Valley - 2 hours late

Timberline Schools - 2 hours late

Whitepine School District - 2 hours late

School Changes

Colton School District - Emergency bus routes

Slick roads

The National Weather Service in Spokane noted there was a wide variation in snow intensities across Eastern Washington and North Idaho with the overnight snow. A narrow band of heavy snow meant higher accumulations in the Spokane area.

The slick roads have led to dozens of crashes. On Westbound I-90 near Sprague Lake, Washington State Patrol tweeted a photo of an armored vehicle that rolled over.

Westbound I-90 MP 241 black ice/snow, snowing 25 degrees, One armored vehicle rollover injury crash. WSP and emergency crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/0JX27Ov1BM — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 5, 2022

Power Outages

Some areas were also dealing with power outages on Wednesday morning.

Avista reported hundreds of customers affected by scattered outages, mostly north and south of Spokane. About 1,300 Clearwater Power customers were without electricity on Wednesday morning.

All of this is something of a test run ahead of significant snow expected Wednesday night and into most of Thursday.

Spokane, North Idaho, and most areas of eastern and northern Washington could see the largest dump of snowfall in a single event this season.

Significant snow events require three main ingredients:

Cold, so it’s not rain

Moisture to create the snow

Energy or a storm to bring the moisture from the atmosphere to the ground

The incoming system has all three ingredients.

Winter storm watches go into effect on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for Central Washington and 10 p.m. for Spokane and all areas eastward. The watch will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will generally be between four and eight inches across the area, including in Spokane. Northern Washington and far North Idaho could push six to ten inches of snow, with the Silver Valley potentially gaining upwards of 12-14 inches at the top end of forecast snow totals.