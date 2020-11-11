Snow falls in Spokane area on Friday morning before changing to rain

One to two inches of accumulating snow are expected at the Spokane International Airport and South Hill.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is falling around the Spokane area on Friday morning before an expected change over to rain.

KREM Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo said there will be little to no snow accumulation in downtown Spokane, with about one to two inches of accumulating snow at the Spokane International Airport and on the South Hill.

Coeur d'Alene residents can expect three to four inches of snow.

Snow is accumulating on roads throughout the Spokane area on Friday morning, while downtown in mainly wet, according to the state Department of Transportation.

WSDOT crews are out around the Inland Northwest, with trucks in Spokane, Airway Heights and Medical Lake.

A crash was reported on westbound I-90 west of Spokane at about 8 a.m. on Friday. The left lane is blocked. WSDOT is asking drivers to slow down and use caution through the area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northeastern Washington and nearly all of North Idaho. This includes Republic, Colville, Chewelah, Newport in Washington; and Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, St. Maries, and Moscow in Idaho.

The ending time of the warnings are different depending upon the region. It lasts until noon Friday for Coeur d'Alene, Moscow and northern Washington. It goes until 4 p.m. on Friday for the Idaho Panhandle and until 4 a.m. on Saturday for the Silver Valley.

Send us your snow photos using the "Near Me" feature on KREM 2's mobile app.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Spokane, the northern Columbia Basin and the Okanogan Valley. This includes the Spokane metro area, Davenport, Ritzville, Grand Coulee and Omak. The advisory expiration is 9 a.m. for Omak and noon Friday for all other areas including Spokane.

The snow to rain transition will occur later in the day for Coeur d'Alene and northern Washington. The transition to rain may not happen at all in far North Idaho and near the Silver Valley. If the rain doesn't come, then snow totals will push 6 inches.

A handful of schools around the Inland Northwest are also closed or opening late on Friday due to winter weather.

Windy no matter what

Strong winds will be a key component of this storm system as a whole. The Columbia Basin, the Palouse and the Spokane area will expect the strongest winds to come Friday evening and into Saturday. Winds gusts will be on the order of 40-50 mph out of the west-southwest.

Heavy mountain snow

The mountains will see lots of snowfall with not just this system, but the subsequent storm systems, too. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Cascades, as two feet of snow between now and Saturday is likely across the mountain range. Eighteen inches of snow or more are in the forecast for several mountain passes, including Snoqualmie and Stevens.

All of that snow then moves inland. Mountains in the Northern Rockies could easily pick up 1-2 feet of snow this weekend. That means many ski resorts will get a big boost to the base as ski season waits just around the corner.

Even afterwards, the mountain snow will not let up as subsequent storm systems will continue to drop heavy snow through the weekend, Monday and Tuesday.