SPOKANE, Wash. — Tens of thousands of people are without power after a rare October storm dumped several inches of snow on the Inland Northwest.

Spokane police said tree branches fell on power lines. Signals at many traffic intersections are not functioning.

Fallen tree limbs have also left many roads impassable.

Nearly 20,000 Avista customers in Spokane County and North Idaho are without power, according to the outage map.

Avista crews are on their way to fix the outages. Some of the outages could be restored between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, while an estimated time of restoration is not listed for others.

Kootenai Electric is reporting more than 220 outages for customers near Lake Hayden.

In Stevens County, nearly 2,000 Inland Power customers are without power. Hundreds of Inland Power customers are without power in the Spokane area.

Vera Water and Power has not reported a specific number of outages.

Avista reminded people to stay away from downed power lines and never remove limbs from downed or sagging power lines. Everyone should treat power lines as if they are energized.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

