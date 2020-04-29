Seasonal allergies are hitting some people hard across the Inland Northwest. While this isn't a surprise (it's the middle of spring after all) it did have us wondering if we're getting hit harder than normal this year.

A disclaimer before I dive into some data... some of our normal sources for pollen recording and record keeping in North Idaho are unfortunately closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pollen.com is my next source, which broadly does a good job at estimating and forecasting pollen levels. However, there is no thorough record-keeping there. So our next best source is our Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry himself.

Pollen.com

Pollen.com's 30-day history chart shows that Spokane's pollen levels have been in the high category every day since April 20. Trees are the primary culprit, which is normal for mid-Spring.

When I asked Tom Sherry if he has noticed if the pollen/allergies were any worst this year, he responded by saying, no. In fact, pollen levels are likely normal or even less than previous years.

Two weather factors would support this conclusion. One, we've had a gradual warm-up this spring. Large surges of pollen levels happen when we go from very cold to very warm weather in a short period of time. Trees and vegetation then "wake up" all at once, leading to higher pollen levels than normal. Secondly, windy days act to filter and mix out air particles, lessening the impacts of pollen. Stagnate air would be more responsible for abnormally high pollen levels.

So while, yes, pollen levels are high, that's normal for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. It's spring!

