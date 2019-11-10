SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighborhoods throughout Spokane's South Hill suffered damage in Wednesday's snowstorm, but one man got an extra dose of bad luck.

An unseasonably early snowstorm hit Spokane Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, sending tree limbs and other debris into streets and yards all over the city, causing widespread damage.

Fallen tree limbs sent Joey Costello's Jeep to the repair shop just three months after a lightning storm struck a tree, causing a limb to fall and total his car.

The noise from the storm woke Costello up early Wednesday morning.

"There were just branches breaking. We heard them coming down," Costello said.

While he expected to find tree limbs littering his yard, when Costello looked outside he also found them on top of his new Jeep Grand Cherokee, prompting a second call to his insurance in just three months.

"I'm a good driver, I never have any reports on my insurance, and now they've got two of these reports just in the last few months," Costello said.

Oddly enough, Costello has only lived at his current residence for six months.

"I was shocked, just utterly shocked when it happened again," he said.

However, hope is not lost. There's a chance Costello's Jeep might not be totaled.

"The fact that this happened to my twice is crazy," Costello said.

Shayna Waltower contributed to this report.