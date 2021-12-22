City of Spokane increases maintenance plow efforts in residential areas

The city will start maintenance plowing, sanding and deicing in arterial roads Wednesday morning and then move into residential areas that need plowing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane increased maintenance plowing efforts Wednesday morning to clear snow from residential areas.

The city's efforts are aimed at addressing Wednesday morning's new snowfall and large amounts of accumulated snow from recent days in residential areas to adapt to changing conditions as rain is expected to start later today.

“The various rounds of snow, combined with some rain and melting, have left a variety of conditions in the residential areas. Some areas need plowing while others don’t,” Street Director Clint Harris said. “We will work our way around the entire city to plow where it makes sense, improving conditions overall.”

The City of Spokane's plowing crew, water and wastewater crews will be plowing, sanding and deicing arterials on Wednesday morning and will move in the evening into residential hill areas that need plowing.

More of the white stuff falling this morning. Snow crews are out to plow, sand and deice. Extra crews on this morning too. Slow down and drive for conditions. #SpokaneStreets #WhiteChristmas — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 22, 2021

Crews will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks, and the city is asking drivers to slow down and not follow or pass plow trucks as it is dangerous. The city will update the maintenance plowing progress on live time on the City’s plow map.

Here is how residents can help the community during the snow season:

People should park their cars on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows.

The city is asking residents and businesses to be diligent about clearing sidewalks and ADA ramps with the goal of creating a 36-inch, clear path by 9 a.m. the morning following a snowfall.

Don’t blow or shovel snow into the street, instead put it back into your yard.

Consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.

Seniors and disabled individuals can call 311 to get connected to a volunteer service for snow removal before there is winter weather.

Tools the public could use during the snow season to be informed: