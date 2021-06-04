Spokane hits severe drought to start June

Spokane's drought worsened to severe levels to start June and all of Washington is forecast to be in a drought by the end of August.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a dry Spring for Spokane and nearly all of Washington. For the western U.S., summer is the driest season on average and that does not bode well for our drought situation.

As of the June 3 drought monitor update, drought conditions have expanded and worsened across Washington. Now, 68% of the state is reporting at least moderate drought conditions, with Spokane now under a severe drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, the leading source used to indicate drought conditions across the county, updates the drought map weekly every Thursday morning. The collaborative effort between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the US Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have been reporting drought conditional nationwide since 2000.

WASHINGTON DROUGHT - Spokane is now under a "Severe Drought" as of today's drought monitor update. Plus more than 2/3rd of Washington is under a drought and the entire state is forecast to be in a drought by the end of August. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/8V86R1yOLO — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) June 3, 2021

There are four stages of drought intensity: moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional. The US Drought Monitor also reports a stage before drought known as abnormally dry.

Spokane has seen just 67-hundreths of an inch of rain since the start of meteorological spring on March 1, 2021. In the past three months, the rain deficit swelled to just shy of four inches below average.

Meteorologist summer averages 2.23 inches of rain for Spokane, with June itself averaging the most of that chunk at 1.25 inches. It's the months of July, August and September that are incredibly dry, averaging about one-half an inch of year a year.