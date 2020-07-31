Spokane going on a month without a drop of rain

Since July 1, no rain has fallen in Spokane, marking 30 straight days of no rain.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As July comes to a close, many of you have probably noticed how dry it has been recently.

In fact, nearly the entire month of July has been bone dry with the exception of the very first day of the month.

On July 1, it rained five-hundredths of an inch, and that's been it. We've now been 30 straight day of no measurable rainfall. Omak also only got one-hundredth of an inch of rain on July 1 as the only rainfall in July.

Lewiston also has only one day of rain this month, which was 0.13" on July 9.

August's outlook continues this dry trend. The Climate Prediction Center favors drier than average weather for the whole Inland Northwest. In Spokane, August only averages 0.59" of rain to begin with.