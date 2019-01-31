SPOKANE, Wash. — As the first month of 2019 comes to a close, snow totals in Spokane are less than half of what they usually are on average.

January brought a mere 5.2 inches of snow, where a normal January would see at least 11.4 inches. This does not come as much of a surprise considering both November and December brought below average snow totals.

The Inland Northwest continues to see the effects of an El Nino winter with below average snowfall and mild temperatures. These numbers seem especially small when you compare them to the "Snowpocalypse" of 2007-2008, where the month of January saw 40 inches of snow.

For the 2018-2019 season, Spokane has seen 19.9 inches of snow, which also falls 13.3 inches below the normal seasonal snow average for this time of 33.2 inches.

Snow totals take a dip in the month of February, with only 6.8 inches of snow expected. If current forecast models reign true, February will join previous months of the 2018-2019 season and come in below average.

