Spokane County Public Works gives updates on this week's plow plan. Here's how to track your area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After Tuesday morning's freezing rain and wet snow weather, Spokane County road crews are making progress in clearing residential areas.

According to a press release from Spokane County Public Works, as of Tuesday afternoon, road crews have completed plowing in South Spokane residential areas, and crews would be cleaning unplowed neighborhoods in the northern half of Spokane.

Crews expect to fully complete plowing the Spokane County roads on/or before Friday afternoon as warmer temperatures and rain are expected for this week.

The Public Works Department said it has 55 employees working to clear the roads during the day shift and another eight working from evenings to midnight.

Public Works said if residents haven't gotten their roads plowed, and they want to know when their neighborhood would get cleared, they can track their area by looking at the city map snow plowing. The department created a new snow plowing map that will be updated by noon, daily.