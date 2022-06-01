These Inland Northwest businesses, offices are closed due to the snow

Due to the heavy snow that is affecting many residents across Eastern Washington and North Idaho, many businesses will be taking a snow day Thursday.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the heavy snow across the Inland Northwest, many government offices and local businesses across Eastern Washington and North Idaho will be closed on Thursday.

The snow is expected to continue throughout the morning on Thursday and potentially into the afternoon.

Here are the businesses and offices that will be closed on Thursday due to the weather conditions:

Latah County Buildings

All Latah County buildings will be closed for business on Thursday due to the winter storm. Residents are advised to stay safe by staying home if possible and off the roads. The county business will be reopened on Friday.

Grant County Courthouse

The Grant County Courthouse will have minimal staffing in its building on Thursday. Some employees will be working remotely and are advised to contact their supervisors for instructions.

Ephrata City Hall

Ephrata City Hall will be closed Thursday due to the weather conditions in the area.

Chaps restaurant

All Chaps restaurant locations will be closed Thursday due to the weather conditions.

Nudo Ramen House

Spokane Nudo Ramen House will close its two locations on Thursday. According to a post on their Facebook page, they decided to close for the safety of their staff, customers, and delivery service drivers.

Testing Centers

After heavy snow caused an infrastructure failure at the Community COVID-19 testing site at Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC), it was closed Thursday. The site’s staff will transfer to the testing site at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center in Spokane Valley by 11 a.m. on Thursday to help with the increased volume they are excepting at that location.

The Spokane County Fair & Expo Center will only be testing people with appointments. All appointments for today have been filled.

Spokane County Library

Airway Heights, Cheney, Fairfield, and Moran Prairie libraries will be closed on Thursday and reopened on Friday, Jan. 7.

Libraries that will remain open on Thursday will close at 6 p.m.

