SPOKANE, Wash. — There is no doubt that it's been a wet and snowy January. And if you were thinking that it has rained or snowed nearly every single day this month, you're also right.

As of Friday, Spokane broke the record for the most days when it rained or snowed in the month at 29. That means there were only two days of dry weather throughout the entire month of January.

The previous record was 26 of the 31 days in January set in 1890.

Despite all the wet weather, we're not even close to total rain or total snow records. Most days we had pretty light rain or snow, with the snowiest day being Friday, December 10 (7 inches) and the rainiest being Thursday, January 23 (.46 inches).

Total precipitation (rain & snow/water equivalent) is at 3.17 inches.That's above the monthly average of 1.79 inches. But that's less than the record of 4.96 inches set in 1959.

Total snowfall is at 19.1 inches, again above the Spokane January average of 11.4 inches, but way below the record of 56.9 inches set in 1950.

