Wind storm like weather heading to Spokane area Monday

Wind gusts of 50 mph are possible in Spokane Monday with a strong Pacific Northwest storm system.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the strongest storm systems is expected to hit the Inland Northwest early next week with high winds being the primary weather factor.

The set up is a low pressure area that will be slingshot from the North Pacific Ocean into the Pacific Northwest arriving quickly Monday morning. While the usual heavy rain for western Washington and heavy snow for the Cascades is a guarantee, the amount of wind will be noteworthy across the state, particularly in the Columbia Basin, Spokane area and the coasts of western Washington.

Peak wind gusts are forecast to be in the realm of 50 mph with a potential for even more isolated severe winds up to 60 mph. This would be strong enough to cause some damage. Tree limbs and power outages are possible, but won't be widespread. Traveling along north-south highways will also be difficult for high-profile vehicles, as the winds will be out of the west.

The Spokane area hasn't seen wind gusts of this magnitude since last December.

Timing of the strongest winds will generally be in the morning and afternoon hours, with more detailed precision yet to be determined as we get closer to the onset of the storm system as a whole.