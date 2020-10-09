Spokane could see 'unhealthy' air quality on Friday

A shift in winds on Friday will push considerable amounts of wildfire smoke in eastern Washington and North Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents should be prepared for worsening air quality conditions.

The smoke over the past few days has been concentrated in central Washington near the Cascades but it is expected to move closer to home ahead of the weekend.

Easterly winds have kept the smoke in western Oregon this week, with the air quality in the hazardous rage for several cities.

From Thursday night into Friday, winds are expected to shift from east to southwest. Spokane and eastern Washington will be on alert for hazy to smoky skies and reductions in air quality.

The state Department of Ecology predicts that Spokane will see air quality in the "unhealthy" category on Friday.

A forecast shared by the National Weather Service's office in Spokane shows smoke moving from western Oregon, spreading east and reaching the Inland Northwest on Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Here's smoke forecast for the next 36 hours. It shows the smoke from western OR spreading east and reaching the Inland Northwest Friday afternoon into Friday night. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/NWkmQrvr2G — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 10, 2020

Lingering smoke and haze from wildfires will also continue to impact central Washington and North Idaho. Reduced wind speeds and changing directions will be the biggest factor in diminishing air quality over the weekend.

It's unclear just how bad it might be, so keep your A/C and filtration units fresh heading into the weekend.