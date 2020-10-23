City of Spokane announces 2021 snow response plan. Here is what residents need to know

The plan includes an overview of new snow tools the city purchased, parking laws during snowstorms, plow maps and more.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With Spokane's snow season just around the corner, the City delivered its 2021-2022 snow response plan on Wednesday at the Northside Landfill.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said while we they can't predict how much snow the city would have this season, they have designed a snow plan that is able to meet the community's needs.

The plan advises citizens and gives them a preview on what they can expect this year based on past snow seasons.

The Northside Landfill is one of several locations throughout the area where the city would be stockpiling supplies for the snow season to provide a quicker response when plows are needed.

Watch the full snow removal plan address below.

Some of the new snow tools purchased this year include the following:

The city purchased a slide in sander that can convert a plow truck into a sander without the need for a crane.

A total of 17 new and old snow gates are available and the city will continue to add more each year. They allow plow drivers to avoid leaving berms at the end of driveways.

A station to measure street temperatures at higher elevations in the city.

What Spokane residents need to know for parking during the snow season:

People need to park on the odd side of the street after a snow fall, so plows can get to the neighborhoods and clean throughout the entire snow season.

People living in downtown need to move their cars from the street between 12 to 6 a.m., so plows can clear out the parking bays in the streets.

People will be getting courtesy notices on RVs and boats to give citizens a chance to move their cars into winter storage locations.

The city is asking residents and businesses to be diligent about clearing sidewalks and ADA ramps with the goal of creating a 36-inch, clear path by 9 a.m. the morning following a snowfall. These are important walking areas for pedestrians, routes for bus riders, for disabled individuals and for kids.

People should offer help to those neighbors who may not be able to shovel their walks and driveways.

Seniors and disabled individuals can call 311 to get connected to a volunteer service for snow removal before there is winter weather.

Tools the public could use during the snow season to be informed:

The city will keep the public informed during the winter by communicating effectively through their social media channels such as the Spokane City Facebook page, Spokane City Twitter, CityCable 5, and through the Spokane City website.

People can also use the Plow Map that provides real-time maps of what places the plows are working, what has been cleared and what places haven't been cleared yet.

Plow maps:

How people can get ready at home for the snow: