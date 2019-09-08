SPOKANE, Wash. — Weekend thunderstorms brought hail, heavy rain and lightning to areas throughout eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Some cities in eastern Washington saw nearly four inches of rain in just 48 hours. Colbert picked up 3.91 inches, while 3.5 inches fell in Newman Lake.

Some other noteworthy rainfall totals include 2.93 inches in Mica, 1.54 inches in Elk and 1.25 inches in Deer Park.

Spokane picked up .36 inches of rain over the weekend. The city averages 0.59 inches of rain in August.

August is the driest month of the year for Spokane and most area cities.

KREM's Jane McCarthy captured a video of the storm in Spokane on Sunday.

Watch video of the storm

KREM meteorologist Thomas Patrick also captured a video of hail battering Spokane’s South Hill.

Flashing flooding also impacted firefighters battling the Williams Flats Fire burning nearly 45,000 acres on the Colville Reservation.

The flooding left 64 firefighters stranded on the fire on Saturday night. They were initially unable to return to the incident command post but headed back to safety by Sunday.

The extreme rain caused immediate burn scar flooding and has mode some roads impassable, which poses a new challenge for firefighters.

RELATED: Flash flooding strands 64 firefighters at Williams Flats Fire on Saturday

Western Washington was also hit hard by storms over the weekend. There were several reports of lightning causing trees to catch fire in Thurston County, while other residents reported downed trees and minor damages to homes near Lacey and Olympia.

One Lacey resident woke up to lightning striking his house.

RELATED: 'The whole room lit up:' Lacey man recalls moments when lightning struck his house

Weather should return to normal for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday and mid-80s for the rest of the week.

A few leftover showers are trickling out of Boundary County, Idaho, on Monday morning, but the Inland Northwest will mostly see sunny skies through Thursday.

Tap for local forecast