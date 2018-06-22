SPOKANE, Wash. – June 21 is not only the first day of summer, it’s also the longest day of the year.

But some people have wondered why the day that has been referred to as “solstice” is also not the warmest day of the year.

But contrary to some beliefs that longer days mean warmer conditions, the atmosphere needs time to adjust. As the days get longer, the atmosphere stores more and more heat.

Even as the days get shorter through July and August, the atmosphere continues to get hotter because it’s not losing heat at a high rate.

This concept is similar to when the sun is directly above us at noon, which could lead some to believe the middle of the day is the hottest part of the day. But the hottest points of the day are usually in the evening when the sun is closer to setting.

Scientists call this phenomenon “seasonal lag.”

While today is the day that the northern hemisphere sees the most solar energy deposited, it doesn't lose it at the same rate that it is gained. Meaning that while the amount of daily solar energy decreases, it's net deposit continues to increase through the next month, which means warmer and warmer temperatures are still on the way.

© 2018 KREM