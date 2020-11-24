Delays likely on Cascade Mountain passes, including Snoqualmie, amid heavy snowfall

Snow showers are expected through Wednesday afternoon on Snoqualmie, Stevens and Lookout Passes and the Camas Prairie, according to NWS Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy snow on Snoqualmie Pass and others in the Cascade Mountains is complicating Thanksgiving travel plans.

Some families are likely planning road trips across Washington state to see family members for the holiday. Those that leave on Wednesday will likely see delays on the major mountain passes through the Cascades, including Snoqualmie and Stevens.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by NWS Seattle for the Cascades through 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Elevations above 3,000 feet will see 6-14 inches of snow. For reference, Snoqualmie Pass stands at 2,700 feet and Stevens Pass at 4,000 feet.

Traction tires are required on Snoqualmie Pass as of Wednesday morning and advised on Stevens and White Passes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers should be sure to check weather conditions and restrictions before leaving to be best prepared for the current conditions across the mountain passes. Cameras showing the latest conditions are available on the WSDOT website.