DENVER — Colorado got more than a glimpse of winter on Thursday when heavy snow and frigid temperatures arrived in the state.

By Friday morning, some of the snow had already melted, but chilly, record-breaking temps still hovered over the Denver metro area.

Denver shattered a record low early Friday when temps dipped to 9°. The previous record of 22° was set all the way back in 1946. Late Thursday, the Mile High City set a record low with a temperature of 13°.

Denver also just experienced the second largest 2-day temperature drop on record when temps went from 83° on Wednesday afternoon to 9° on Friday morning, according to 9NEWS meteorologist Marty Coniglio.

The largest 2-day temperature swing was recorded on Dec. 14, 2008 when temps dropped by 76°.

If you're not ready for winter just yet, don't worry: Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected to return to the state by Friday afternoon.

Here’s a look at area snow totals from the National Weather Service:

East Denver | 4.5 inches

West Denver | 6 inches

Ken Caryl | 6 inches

Florissant | 2.9 inches

Lafayette | 3 inches

Thornton | 3.3 inches

Hayden | 1.5 inches

Foxfield | 3.5 inches

Woodland Park | 3 inches

Englewood | 3.5 inches

Colorado Springs | 2.9 inches

Pueblo | 4.2 inches

Breckenridge | 9 inches

Estes Park | 6.7 inches

Steamboat Springs | 6.6 inches

Henney | 6.5 inches

Silverthorne | 6.4 inches

Kittredge | 4.8 inches

Genesee | 5.3 inches

Aurora | 3.8 inches.

Federal Heights | 4 inches

Fountain | 1.5 inches

Boulder | 3.3 inches

Rocky Flats | 4.5 inches

Evergreen | 5.5 inches

Louisville | 3 inches

Loveland | 2.8 inches

Nederland | 4 inches

Westminster | 4.1 inches

Commerce City | 2 inches

Centennial | 4.5 inches

Mountain View | 4.3 inches

Ponderosa Park | 1.5 inches

Strasburg | 2.5 inches

Arvada | 3.8 inches

Highlands Ranch | 2 inches

Castle Pines | 1 inch

Columbine | 1.4 inches

Broomfield | 3.5 inches

