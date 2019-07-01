SPOKANE, Wash. – Monday morning began with some snow in the mountain areas throughout the Inland Northwest.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort near Sandpoint received eight inches of new snow overnight. 49 Degrees North near Chewelah also picked up at least four inches of new snow overnight.

Valley areas, including Spokane, can expect some light snow for the Monday morning commute.

Deer Park and Chewelah saw snow on Monday morning, and KREM viewers also reported snow in Clark Fork and Springdale, Washington.

Deer Park, Washington, received a light dusting of snow on Monday morning.

KREM photographer Al Lozano

Some parts of Spokane saw light snow Monday morning.

Skies will be cloudy through most of the morning before a clearing and a high of near 40 later in the day.

Forecast: Light snow expected in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

Freezing rain, snow and icy roads prompted several school delays and closures across Eastern Washington on Monday morning. The Mary Walker, Valley and Loon Lake School Districts are closed due to inclement weather. The Chewleah School District is opening two hours late. You can visit the school closures and delays page on KREM's website for more information.

Drivers are also experiencing slick conditions on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass. According to the state Department of Transportation, there is snow, slush and ice on the road. Traction tires are advised as of 6 a.m.

As one storm system exits today, another more complex system will be moving in between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

That next system will carry a potential mixture of snow, freezing rain and rain.

A slight chance of snow is possible before noon on Tuesday with snow likely later on in the day. A wintry mix is expected later on in the day. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning could bring freezing rain mixed with snow to the Spokane area.

RELATED: Snowfall, school closures in Western Washington after weekend windstorm

RELATED: Below average snowfall expected in January for Spokane

RELATED: Washington snowpack jumps to near-normal after slow start