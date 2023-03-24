Snow makes sudden return in Spokane with brief white out conditions along I-90

Random snow flurries popped up across Spokane late Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — It wasn't enough to pull out the snow shovels, but today's snow dusted cars and roofs, leaving many across the region wondering when will this winter weather finally be behind us?

"I'm over it," Spokane resident Sandra Bradshaw said. I'm definitely over the winter."



But, winter just can't seem to let us go. Last week marked the end of snow season for the city of Spokane, which asked people on Twitter whether they thought it would snow again. 63% said yes, and they were right. Late this afternoon, random snow flurries popped up across Spokane.

Brief white out conditions along I-90 at Geiger Road slowed down drivers



"I came from the valley to the South Hill and I saw snow one block and sunshine the next and then it snowed really hard and got nice again and then it snowed really hard," Bradshaw said.



While the snow didn't stick to the roads, commuters couldn't seem to catch a break. Emergency crews responded to collision after collision -- including one near Lewis and Clark High School on i-90 involving 3 cars and a tow truck. Washington State Patrol says one driver suffered minor injuries. The wrecks brought traffic to a crawl for several hours.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.