Snow is back in the forecast for North Idaho on Thursday

Snow hits the Idaho Panhandle while largely missing the Spokane area on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow returns to the Inland Northwest on Thursday. A plume of moisture stretching from deep in the Pacific will bring enough moisture to the region that some Idaho mountains will be measuring the better part of a foot of fresh snow by the time it ends.

While a bulk of the moisture sticks to the higher elevation areas, some places in the foothills might squeeze an inch of snow out of the quick-moving disturbance on Thursday, particularly in Idaho.

The Cascade crest and Idaho Panhandle take the brunt of this storm. The combination of the moisture injection and upsloping will squeeze out 5 to 10 inches of fresh snow on mountain peaks by Friday morning. That includes places like Lookout Pass to the east and Stevens Pass to the west.

Snow is on the way!.... Well, mainly for the mountains. 🏔️ Travel over mountain passes in the Cascades & ID Panhandle will likely be impacted tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/VZyjmaGDW9 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 3, 2021

A good portion of the snow arrives once the sun goes down, offering the chance of a little accumulation in some lower elevations as well.

Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, and Moscow might wake up to an inch of snow Friday morning. Unfortunately, it looks like the rain shadow of the Cascades and the direction the moisture is moving in from keeps the snow out of Central and Eastern Washington.

Spokane might see a few snowflakes fly late Thursday, but that is about as close as the accumulating snow gets.

By Friday afternoon temperatures will climb back up near 40 in many areas as the snow clears out.