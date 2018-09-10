BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Who's ready for ski season?

Showers across North Idaho brought a dusting of snow to the slopes of local ski areas, including Lookout Pass, Schweitzer Mountain and Silver Mountain.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort reported an inch of packable snow in the village. The ski resort is located 11 miles northwest of Sandpoint in Bonner County, Idaho. Schweitzer Mountain's summit has an elevation of 6,400 feet.

Webcams showed a dusting of snow at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho, this morning with more on the way. Both of Silver Mountain's two summits are located at more than 6,000 feet in elevation.

You can check out a live view of current conditions at Silver Mountain on krem.com.

Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area in Mullan, Idaho, also saw snow on the summit located at 5,650 feet of elevation. The ski and recreation area receives more than 33 feet of snow on average every year.

Patchy frost and cloudy conditions are expected throughout the Inland Northwest for the remainder of the week.

