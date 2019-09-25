SPOKANE, Wash. — A September anomaly very well will result in snow or frost for eastern Washington and north Idaho over the weekend.

Frost in late September is ahead of schedule, but not crazy for the area. Snow however is, especially for football and valleys. More detailed notes will go into our snow (and rain) chances as well as it's rarity.

KREM 2 Weather

SATURDAY - The morning may be just cold enough for a rain/snow mix around 7 A.M. The rest of the day will be rainy and windy for the valleys. Wind gusts will be up to 30-35 mph out of the northeast. Snow starts to accumulate above 4,000 feet, including mountain passes like Lookout and Sherman Passes.

SUNDAY - Again, the morning will be just cold enough for a rain/snow mix or a light slushy snow. Timeframe for snow (or a mix) would be between 10 P.M. Saturday to 10 A.M. Sunday. The afternoon will see scattered cold rain showers, or snow showers in the mountains. Wind gusts still are up to 30 mph out of the northeast.

"WILL IT STICK?" - For Spokane and Coeur d'Alene: no. Ground/soil temperatures are currently in the upper 50s so any snow hitting the roads will instantly melt before it's cold enough to stick. You might see a little bit on grassy surfaces. But roads north of Sandpoint, and I-90 east of 4th of July Pass have a better chance to accumulate slightly. The tops of mountains passes could see 2" of snow accumulation of more depending on how heavy is snows and how cold the nights become.

Has it ever snowed in Spokane in the month of September? Yes, but only once. It was September 23, 1926. And it snowed 1.4" at the airport observation point.

Time to talk about frost. If you have any plants, flowers, or other vegetation that is sensitive to cold weather, you'll want to cover those plants Friday night, and every night following through early next week. Spokane low temps Saturday morning will be around 37°. Sunday morning is around 33-34°. Monday morning it'll be upper 20s!

RELATED: When will fall colors hit their peak in Spokane, North Idaho?

RELATED: Does September snow mean an early winter is Spokane?

RELATED: A 'tame tiger': Experts give Washington's fire season a letter grade

RELATED: September snow? We could see it in Spokane and North Idaho this weekend