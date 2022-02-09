Small chance for Northern Lights Wednesday night

A weak solar storm may give areas in Washington a small chance to see the Northern Lights Wednesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — "So you're saying there's a chance..."



It's a chance, albeit a small one for the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, to appear in the night sky on Wednesday night. The Space Weather Prediction Center, the branch of NOAA that monitors solar storms and impact from the Sun, is predicting a minor geomagnetic storm on the night of Feb. 9 and the morning of Feb. 10.

The thresholds are borderline minimum, thus no advisories or warnings have been issued ahead of the event. The KP-index, which is used to measure geomagnetic activity and its interaction with Earth's magnetic field, is forecast to be at a 5, which again, is a minimum threshold that would be noteworthy for such an event.

Small chance for the Northern Lights to appear tonight due to an incoming Coronal Mass Ejection event. Thresholds are minimum, but possible before 4am. Lots of cloud cover in the northern U.S. too with the Moon rising around 11pm in Spokane. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/Jp1K1Utoxr — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) February 9, 2022

As far as the Northern Lights are concerned, with the solar storm activity only forecast to be slightly more than normal, there's only a small chance for the Aurora to be visible along the northern tier of the U.S. between sunset and 4 a.m. Pacific Time.

There are a couple of other limiting factors when it comes to viewing the lights. Cloud cover will plague most of the northern U.S. For Spokane and eastern Washington, mostly cloudy conditions will clear out by midnight. However, the waxing gibbous Moon will rise shortly before 11 p.m. The light of the Moon will obscure any dim auroras.