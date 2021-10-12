Here's are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

Ski areas at Lookout Pass and Silver Mountain in Idaho are reopening this Thursday. Here are the resorts' updates for this week.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend or will open soon as heavy snowfall is expected throughout the region.

Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are not yet fully open this season as they haven't received enough snow. Some are expecting to update their social media sites soon after this weekend's storm.

Here is where Washington and Idaho ski resorts stand on their opening dates for the season:

Washington

49 Degrees North is not anticipating being open this weekend. People are advised to keep an eye on weather conditions and check the 49 Degrees North website for an opening date. However, the ski resort is having season pass pick-ups at their ticket office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is not opening this weekend. The resort will announce its updated schedule and holiday plan on Monday, Dec. 13.

North Idaho

Schweitzer Mountain Resort, near Sandpoint, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The resort opened on Dec. 7, 2021 with daily limited operations. The resort will be open its Basin Express chairlift serving only Midway. Midweek tickets are available for purchase at the resort. Weekend access until Dec. 22 is limited for passholders and lodging guests only until the resort can reopen more of its lifts. The resort said in a Facebook post that the opening of more terrain and lifts will depend on this weekend weather.

Silver Mountain is reopening on Thursday, Dec. 16 for daily operations. The resort will give updates about the terrain conditions later this week.