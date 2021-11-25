Ski resorts opening across the Inland Northwest this holiday weekend

This year several ski resorts across the Inland Northwest will be opening their doors right after Thanksgiving. Here is the list of ski resorts’ opening dates.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the snow starts to become more regular, skiers and snowboarders are itching to get up to the mountains.



Here in the Inland Northwest there are five different ski resorts within a two-hour drive or less of Spokane, that makes it easy for people to drive towards the mountains any day during the snow season.

This year several ski resorts will be opening their doors right after Thanksgiving. Here is the list of ski resorts’ opening dates:

North Idaho

Schweitzer Mountain Resort, near Sandpoint, will be opening its doors with limited runs Friday, Nov. 26. Due to the limited terrain and lifts, access to the resort will be only for season pass holders and resort guests. There will be no beginner runs available.

Silver Mountain will be opening its beginner run, gondola and tubing this Thanksgiving weekend starting on Friday.

After the weekend, the resort will open on weekends only for a few weeks, but then every day starting Friday, Dec. 17.

Lookout Pass personnel said as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, there was about a 20% chance of opening on Saturday, but in the forecast, there is some significant snow for that area. So, if that forecast stays for the week, there's a possibility that the ski resort could be open for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Lookout Pass advises people to keep checking the snow report on Lookout website or their Facebook page. That's where the resort will post the most updated opening information.

Washington

49 Degrees North is not anticipating being open at all Thanksgiving weekend. People are advised to keep an eye on weather conditions and keep checking 49 Degrees North website for an opening date.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park will not be opening for the Thanksgiving weekend. Instead, the resort will be opening on Dec. 4th, depending on the weather conditions in the next weeks.