Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest

On August 11, a severe thunderstorm wreaked havoc in several areas within the Inland Northwest
Credit: Thomas Patrick

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph.

Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:

Hail storm photos from viewers

