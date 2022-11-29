U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm

The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through Wednesday's snowstorm.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm.

The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.

In addition, drivers in the Coeur d'Alene area should know that the road to Fernan will not be plowed this year. The service says, starting this year, the Kootenai County Snowgroomer program is no longer able to provide snow removal services on Fernan Hill Road due to limited resources and personnel.

Most roads across the Idaho Panhandle National Forests are not maintained or plowed during winter. The service is reminding drivers in the area to always check the weather before heading into the forest and that their vehicles are properly equipped.

Drivers can learn more tips for winter driving here and are advised to check the Idaho Department of Transportation's 511 road conditions before each trip.

